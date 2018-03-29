Mark Leon Acquires 10,000 Shares of Leon's Furniture Ltd. (LNF) Stock

Leon's Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Director Mark Leon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.53 per share, with a total value of C$165,300.00.

Shares of Leon's Furniture Ltd. (LNF) opened at C$16.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,290.00, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of -0.02. Leon's Furniture Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$16.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.57.

Leon's Furniture (TSE:LNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$595.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$600.85 million. Leon's Furniture had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 5.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNF. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Leon's Furniture in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Leon's Furniture in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Leon's Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of furniture, appliances, and home electronics in Canada. The company sells a range of home furniture, mattresses, appliances, and electronics, as well as acts as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies under the Leon's, The Brick, The Brick Mattress Store, The Brick Clearance Centre, United Furniture Warehouse, Brick's Midnorthern Appliance, and Appliance Canada banners.

