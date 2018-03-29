Markel Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $8.84 Per Share (MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – William Blair issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Markel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $8.84 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q3 2019 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Markel to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,172.00.

MKL stock traded up $17.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,172.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,972.69, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.95. Markel has a 12-month low of $936.95 and a 12-month high of $1,194.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.55 by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 6.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Markel by 10.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Markel by 10.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,433,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Markel by 244.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Markel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,115.78, for a total transaction of $223,156.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,067,115.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.50, for a total value of $113,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $2,001,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace.

