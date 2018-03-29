Markel (MKL) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

Media coverage about Markel (NYSE:MKL) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Markel earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.1923409439833 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. William Blair upgraded shares of Markel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Markel to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,172.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $15.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,170.25. 22,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,053. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $936.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,194.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15,972.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by ($1.91). Markel had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. research analysts expect that Markel will post 36.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.50, for a total transaction of $113,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.08, for a total transaction of $228,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,840 shares in the company, valued at $120,666,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $2,001,120. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace.

