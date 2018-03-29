UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Masonite International Corp (DOOR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Masonite International worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,242,000 after purchasing an additional 64,611 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,012,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,087,000 after purchasing an additional 679,495 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Corp (DOOR) opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,676.99, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.27. Masonite International Corp has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation is designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling, and the non-residential building construction markets. The Company principally operates in North America; Europe, Asia and Latin America, and Africa.

