Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Allergan makes up about 1.3% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Allergan were worth $16,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Allergan by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Allergan by 1,308.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Allergan news, CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $152.53 per share, for a total transaction of $503,349.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria Teresa Hilado bought 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.39 per share, with a total value of $149,814.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,095 shares of company stock worth $1,258,081 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $214.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Vetr downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.97 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Allergan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.02.

Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $256.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55,845.66, a PE ratio of -12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.12. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently -21.46%.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

