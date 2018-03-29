Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 51,131.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,355 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,042 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE RF) traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,926. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20,531.71, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.24.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $499,726.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 92,301 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $1,783,255.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

