Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 61,527.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,341,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,143,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,411,000 after purchasing an additional 384,987 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,144,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,652,000 after purchasing an additional 319,169 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,766,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,748,000 after purchasing an additional 196,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,278,000 after purchasing an additional 160,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 21,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $1,114,589.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $183,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,630 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ MXIM) traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $59.34. 603,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,349. The company has a market cap of $16,706.92, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.46 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 32.59%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

