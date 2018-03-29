Master Swiscoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,509.00 (MSCN)

Master Swiscoin (CURRENCY:MSCN) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Master Swiscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Master Swiscoin has a market cap of $63,599.00 and $2,509.00 worth of Master Swiscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Master Swiscoin has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002691 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00738924 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014644 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00145017 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030576 BTC.

About Master Swiscoin

Master Swiscoin’s launch date was February 9th, 2017. Master Swiscoin’s total supply is 1,007,255,720 coins and its circulating supply is 45,143,320 coins. Master Swiscoin’s official website is www.swisopensource.com.

Buying and Selling Master Swiscoin

Master Swiscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Master Swiscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Swiscoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Swiscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

