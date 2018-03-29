Mastercard (MA) Holdings Increased by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R grew its stake in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.4% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) opened at $170.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186,273.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $111.01 and a 12-month high of $183.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 83.57% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In related news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total value of $1,089,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $5,526,516.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,809,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,745 shares of company stock worth $9,222,084 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Vetr raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray upped their target price on Mastercard from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.59.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

