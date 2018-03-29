Signature Financial Management Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Signature Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Signature Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Signature Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,345,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,290 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 784.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,870,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,048,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962,583 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,246,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,307,780,000 after purchasing an additional 82,024 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 15.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,685,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,540,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,675,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,539,458,000 after acquiring an additional 289,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray upped their target price on Mastercard from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Mastercard to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.46.

Shares of Mastercard (NYSE MA) traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,556. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $111.01 and a 1-year high of $183.73. The company has a market capitalization of $181,384.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a return on equity of 83.57% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total value of $1,089,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $5,526,516.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,809,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,745 shares of company stock valued at $9,222,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

