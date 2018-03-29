Maverick Chain Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $6,759.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, CoinEgg and OTCBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00709289 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012809 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00146009 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00184052 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain launched on August 25th, 2017. Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, CoinEgg and RightBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.