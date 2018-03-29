Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Stock Price

Headlines about Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Maxim Integrated Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.4253179174408 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.22. 3,271,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,273. The firm has a market cap of $16,706.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.46 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MXIM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $183,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 21,202 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $1,114,589.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,630 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

