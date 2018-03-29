McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MKC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $14,074.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $111.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,439.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $277,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,003.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,455,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,036,000 after buying an additional 1,306,536 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,816,000 after buying an additional 204,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,767,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,835,000 after buying an additional 41,446 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 962,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

