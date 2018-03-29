McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 488,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,607. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.25 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,074.12, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,439.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $277,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,003.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

