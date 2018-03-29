McDonald's Co. (MCD) Shares Bought by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 120,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 25,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 808,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $126,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $172.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray lifted their price target on McDonald's from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs set a $200.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $191.00) on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.78.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Co. (MCD) opened at $158.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.60 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70. The company has a market capitalization of $125,538.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. McDonald's’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

