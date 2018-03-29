McKesson Co. (MCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to announce earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.64 and the lowest is $3.54. McKesson reported earnings of $3.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $12.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $12.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.11 to $13.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $186.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.74.

In other news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $211,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in McKesson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in McKesson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29,260.97, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. McKesson has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $178.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation is a healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology company. The Company provides medicines, medical products and healthcare services by partnering with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare.

