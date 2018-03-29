Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 140,761 Shares of McKesson Co. (MCK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,761 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,612,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,352,000 after purchasing an additional 305,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,697,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,648,000 after purchasing an additional 157,018 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,533,000 after purchasing an additional 141,870 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in McKesson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,450,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,126,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.74.

Shares of McKesson Co. (MCK) traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.91. 687,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,963. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $178.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $28,629.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $211,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation is a healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology company. The Company provides medicines, medical products and healthcare services by partnering with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare.

