Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $296,000 Position in PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,643,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $445,509,000 after purchasing an additional 374,797 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $162,766,000 after purchasing an additional 139,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,793,761 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $92,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,662,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 727,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,343,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,252,000 after purchasing an additional 416,711 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,101 shares in the company, valued at $8,754,700.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $55,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,814 shares of company stock worth $1,821,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ PDCE) opened at $49.01 on Thursday. PDC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $3,423.60, a PE ratio of 115.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $189.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.28 million. sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

