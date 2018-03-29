Medical Transcription Billing Corp (MTBC) CEO Stephen Andrew Snyder Sells 5,450 Shares

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) CEO Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $138,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ MTBC) traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,731. Medical Transcription Billing Corp has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $39.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. analysts forecast that Medical Transcription Billing Corp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medical Transcription Billing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

