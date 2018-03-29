Mediwound Ltd (MDWD) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Mediwound in a note issued to investors on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Nudell anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mediwound’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Mediwound from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo reduced their price objective on Mediwound from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 62,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,600. Mediwound has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $8.25.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 234.12% and a negative net margin of 887.38%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Mediwound by 5,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 754,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 739,882 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mediwound during the 4th quarter worth $2,184,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mediwound during the 3rd quarter worth $2,140,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mediwound during the 3rd quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing therapeutics products in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders and other indications. The Company’s product, NexoBrid, is indicated for the removal of dead or damaged tissue, known as eschar, in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns, also referred to as severe burns.

