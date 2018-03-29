Medley Management (MDLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Medley Management had a net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%.

Medley Management (NYSE MDLY) traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.71. 35,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Medley Management has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.50, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. Medley Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 363.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medley Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medley Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Medley Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medley Management by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medley Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Medley Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Medley Management by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 153,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an asset management firm offering yield solutions to retail and institutional investors. The Company operates in the investment management segment. It is focused on credit-related investment strategies, primarily originating senior secured loans to private middle market companies in the United States.

