MEDNAX Inc (MD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $175,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 71.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 41.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 197,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.62. 360,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,314. MEDNAX has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $5,135.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $910.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

