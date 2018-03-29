Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $1.17 Million in Allstate (ALL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,107,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Allstate (ALL) traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,378. The company has a market capitalization of $33,102.84, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Allstate has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.56. Allstate had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allstate from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.06.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

