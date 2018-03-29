Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Mattel (MAT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Mattel by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,391,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327,564 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 10,178,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,516 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,151,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,744,000 after buying an additional 837,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,955,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,723,000 after buying an additional 179,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,112,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after buying an additional 1,573,028 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 995,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,523. Mattel has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,536.35, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.93). Mattel had a negative return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS lowered their target price on Mattel from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group set a $12.00 target price on Mattel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Mattel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

