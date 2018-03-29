Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $590,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,620 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,520,566 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,181,236,000 after purchasing an additional 525,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $203,676,000 after purchasing an additional 106,582 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,494,138 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xilinx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,881 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $138,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Xilinx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,313,981 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 79,891 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott Hover-Smoot sold 4,300 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $308,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,448.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 20,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $1,516,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,853.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,987 shares of company stock worth $3,271,984 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Goldman Sachs raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xilinx from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Xilinx to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 271,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,976. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,367.08, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.58). Xilinx had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

