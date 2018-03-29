Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $1.56 Million in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) Stock

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,805,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,770,000 after acquiring an additional 136,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,599,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,257,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,450,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,338,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares in the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.64. The company had a trading volume of 41,141,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,130,234. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a fifty-two week low of $130.38 and a fifty-two week high of $175.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.2766 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

