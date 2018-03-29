Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $421,875.00

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Melon has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $36.86 million and approximately $421,875.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can currently be bought for approximately $61.50 or 0.00781704 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Kraken, Liqui and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Melon Token Profile

Melon launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 749,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,400 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Kraken, Livecoin and CryptoDerivatives. It is not presently possible to buy Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

