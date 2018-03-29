Melrose Industries’ (MRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 240 ($3.32) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($3.32) to GBX 235 ($3.25) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.25) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.04) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 258.50 ($3.57).

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 223.70 ($3.09) on Monday. Melrose Industries has a one year low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 261.90 ($3.62).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.40.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in buying manufacturing businesses. The Company’s businesses include Nortek and Brush Turbogenerators. It operates through four segments: Energy, which includes the Brush business that is engaged in supplying energy industrial products; Air Management, which includes the Air Quality & Home Solutions business that manufactures ventilation products and the Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning business that manufactures and sells split-system and packaged air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, air handlers and parts; Security and Smart Technology, which includes the Security & Control business along with the Core Brands and GTO Access Systems businesses; Ergonomics, which includes the Ergotron business that manufactures and distributes products designed with ergonomic features including wall mounts, carts, arms, desk mounts, and stands that attach to or support display devices.

