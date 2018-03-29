Mendel Money Management Takes $3.52 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000. United Technologies comprises 3.4% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,590,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,514,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,795 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in United Technologies by 14,827.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,079,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,813,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,693,250,000 after purchasing an additional 848,623 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,244,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $274,067,000 after purchasing an additional 756,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in United Technologies by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,567,000 after purchasing an additional 673,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTX. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “positive” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS set a $155.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised United Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

United Technologies Co. (NYSE UTX) opened at $124.45 on Thursday. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $100,196.23, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mendel Money Management Takes $3.52 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/mendel-money-management-invests-3-52-million-in-united-technologies-co-utx-updated.html.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.