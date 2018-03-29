Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($1.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter.

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,394. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Surplus Fund Viii purchased 294,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.11 EPS” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/menlo-therapeutics-mnlo-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-1-11-eps.html.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus (itch) associated with dermatologic conditions, such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and prurigo nodularis. It is also evaluating the use of serlopitant for the treatment of refractory chronic cough.

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.