Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 9,552 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 19,104.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,426,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,218,000 after purchasing an additional 144,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 81,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,860,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,276,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 155,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,904 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) traded up $5.63 on Thursday, reaching $346.85. 153,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,373. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $210.78 and a 52 week high of $417.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $15,552.66, a PE ratio of 1,088.41 and a beta of 2.07.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.35). Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $436.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.74 million. sell-side analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $433.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/mercadolibre-inc-meli-stake-lifted-by-massmutual-trust-co-fsb-adv-updated.html.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc is an e-commerce company. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform in Latin America, which is designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico Venezuela and Other Countries (which includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.