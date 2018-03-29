Eric Lauritzen Sells 1,400 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) Director Eric Lauritzen sold 1,400 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $18,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Lauritzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Eric Lauritzen sold 1,400 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $18,452.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Eric Lauritzen sold 2,100 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $30,828.00.

NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.45. 74,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,549. Mercer International Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $806.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $337.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

MERC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth about $963,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc is a producer of northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp, which is pulp that is sold on the open market. The Company also produces and sells tall oil, a by-product of its production process, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source. It produces and sells NBSK pulp, which is a bleached kraft pulp manufactured using northern softwood.

