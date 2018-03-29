Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q2 2018 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $946.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTH. ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.75 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,839.08, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 80.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $331,451.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,466. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $550,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,959 shares of company stock valued at $932,597. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company is a designer and builder of single-family homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing land, constructing homes, marketing and selling those homes, and providing warranty and customer services.

