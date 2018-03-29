MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of United Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,359,000 after purchasing an additional 189,378 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,861,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,531,000 after purchasing an additional 71,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 705,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,974,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,730.42, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $106.30 and a 1-year high of $152.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.55 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,100 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $121,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 301 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $33,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,112.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,949. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-acquires-new-position-in-united-therapeutics-co-uthr.html.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.