MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Xylem Inc (XYL)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Xylem by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Xylem by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 120,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Xylem by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Xylem by 7.2% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14,010.07, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In other news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $87,947.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $570,427.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,933.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,105 shares of company stock worth $1,540,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

