MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,136,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 695.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $397.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.49.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.60, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,640. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ REGN) traded up $6.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $345.45. 318,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,844. The stock has a market cap of $35,457.83, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.82. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $313.53 and a 52 week high of $543.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 28.48%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases.

