MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.84 Million Position in Microsemi Co. (MSCC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsemi Co. (NASDAQ:MSCC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Microsemi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Microsemi by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,817,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,748,000 after purchasing an additional 680,797 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsemi in the third quarter worth about $25,153,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $23,035,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsemi by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 959,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,573,000 after buying an additional 373,001 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsemi by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,331,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,776,000 after buying an additional 339,606 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Microsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsemi to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Microsemi in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Microsemi in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.32.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 4,500 shares of Microsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $302,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Goren sold 2,090 shares of Microsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $138,838.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,105.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsemi Co. (NASDAQ MSCC) opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,707.54, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. Microsemi Co. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.17 million. Microsemi had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Microsemi Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsemi Company Profile

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

