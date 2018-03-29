MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 156,572 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 156,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,063,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,187,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,190,000 after buying an additional 1,543,256 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,638,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,601,000 after buying an additional 1,296,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,175,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,564,000 after buying an additional 1,018,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,947,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,772,000 after purchasing an additional 892,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $1,067,691.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 645,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,104,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 62,499 shares of company stock worth $3,137,658 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.26. 857,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,835. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24,895.00, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

