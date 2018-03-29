157,106 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE XEL) traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.73. 1,169,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,160.00, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

