Metminco Ltd (LON:MNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 290007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/metminco-mnc-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-63.html.

About Metminco

Metminco Limited is an exploration and mining company. The Company is focused on quinchia gold portfolio, which is located in Colombia’s Middle Cauca belt and contains a number of gold deposits and significant exploration and development targets including miraflores, tesorito, chuscal and dosquebradas.

Receive News & Ratings for Metminco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metminco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.