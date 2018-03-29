Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 44,276 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44,276 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,531,000 after acquiring an additional 252,599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,354,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 51.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 494,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,721,000 after acquiring an additional 167,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,423,000 after acquiring an additional 165,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 259,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after acquiring an additional 106,285 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

In other news, VP K Christopher Farkas sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $84,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at $258,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert E. Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $207,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,854 shares of company stock worth $7,000,065. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE CW) traded up $3.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.12. 25,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,144. The company has a market capitalization of $5,937.48, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.07.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $611.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.22 million. equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-decreases-holdings-in-curtiss-wright-corp-cw-updated.html.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power.

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.