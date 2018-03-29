Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,735 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Education Realty Trust worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Education Realty Trust by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Education Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Education Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Education Realty Trust by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Education Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get Education Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Education Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Education Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price target on shares of Education Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Education Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $2,402.28, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. Education Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 2.62%. Education Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Education Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-has-1-67-million-holdings-in-education-realty-trust-inc-edr.html.

About Education Realty Trust

Education Realty Trust, Inc (EdR) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is engaged in developing, acquiring, owning and managing collegiate housing communities located near university campuses. The Trust operates through three segments: collegiate housing leasing, development consulting services and management services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Education Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Education Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.