Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Purchases Shares of 23,257 Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 130,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 39,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $68.49 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $11,999.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $45,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Langen Mcalenn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, and Life insurance and Investments. Its Commercial Lines Insurance Segment provides five commercial business lines: commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, workers’ compensation and other commercial lines.

