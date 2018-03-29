Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,853 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ STLD) traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 457,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,955. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $10,158.15, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cowen set a $43.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-sells-157853-shares-of-steel-dynamics-inc-stld-updated.html.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products. Its segments include steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations and Other Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.