MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.06% of MKS Instruments worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,333,000 after buying an additional 514,563 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 869,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,115,000 after buying an additional 476,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,761,000 after buying an additional 92,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on MKS Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In related news, Director Peter Hanley sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total transaction of $53,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $1,020,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,955.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.65. 51,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,859. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,257.94, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.69%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, delivers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Company operates through two segments, including the Vacuum & Analysis segment and the Light & Motion segment.

