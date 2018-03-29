NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,727 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 86,459 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $1,179,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $831,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 656,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,861 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $362,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 7,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $391,926.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,027 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,394.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -748.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. NetApp had a positive return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS boosted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research set a $62.00 price target on NetApp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

