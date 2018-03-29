MGM Resorts International (MGM) PT Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $19,743.57, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Corey Ian Sanders sold 23,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $848,555.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,629. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 36,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $1,264,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,549.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,000 shares of company stock worth $49,000 and sold 142,646 shares worth $5,104,710. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

