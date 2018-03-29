Michaels Companies (MIK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Michaels Companies, Inc. is a specialty retailer of arts and crafts. The Company’s stores offer stock-keeping units in arts, crafts, scrapbooking, floral, framing, home décor, seasonal offerings, and children’s hobbies. It produces 11 exclusive private brands including Recollections(R), Studio Decor(R), Bead Landing(R), Creatology(R), Ashland(R), Celebrate It(R), Art Minds(R), Artist’s Loft(R), Craft Smart(R), Loops & Threads(R) and Imagin8(R). The Michaels Companies, Inc. is based in Irving, Texas. “

MIK has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised Michaels Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Michaels Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Michaels Companies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.70.

Michaels Companies stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 136,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,502. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,574.98, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Michaels Companies news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $5,998,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,076,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 82.8% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 391,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 192.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,988,000 after buying an additional 244,344 shares during the period.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

