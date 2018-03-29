Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,200

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs from GBX 2,400 ($33.16) to GBX 1,200 ($16.58) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCRO. Deutsche Bank lowered Micro Focus International to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($38.68) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, January 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($38.68) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($39.79) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.92) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,445 ($19.96).

Shares of MCRO stock opened at GBX 989 ($13.66) on Wednesday. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of GBX 26.78 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,970.50 ($41.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $8,280.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,018.37.

In related news, insider Kevin Loosemore bought 20,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($13.90) per share, with a total value of £202,769.36 ($280,145.57). Also, insider Darren Roos bought 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,257 ($31.18) per share, for a total transaction of £69,989.57 ($96,697.39). Insiders have bought 28,548 shares of company stock worth $32,249,433 over the last three months.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc is a United Kingdom-based global software company. The Company is engaged in delivering and supporting software solutions. The Company enables customers to utilize new technology solutions while maximizing the value of their investments in information technology (IT) infrastructure and business applications.

