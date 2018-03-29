Insider Buying: Micro Focus International plc (MCRO) Insider Purchases 20,156 Shares of Stock

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) insider Kevin Loosemore acquired 20,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($13.90) per share, with a total value of £202,769.36 ($280,145.57).

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) opened at GBX 981 ($13.55) on Thursday. Micro Focus International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 26.78 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,970.50 ($41.04). The firm has a market cap of $8,280.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,002.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCRO shares. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Micro Focus International to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($41.17) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 2,700 ($37.30) to GBX 2,500 ($34.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.72) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,975 ($27.29) to GBX 1,200 ($16.58) in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($35.92) price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,445 ($19.96).

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc is a United Kingdom-based global software company. The Company is engaged in delivering and supporting software solutions. The Company enables customers to utilize new technology solutions while maximizing the value of their investments in information technology (IT) infrastructure and business applications.

